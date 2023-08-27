KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single motorcycle crash that occurred on August 26 in Kingsbury. The operator, Kenneth Fish, 49, of Fort Edward, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Saturday at 10:17 a.m., officers responded to the area of State Route 4 just north of Green Barn Road, where upon arrival, police located a single motorcycle off the road in a ditch. The preliminary investigation determined that Fish was traveling south on State Route 4 when he went off the roadway and struck a speed limit sign before coming to a rest in the ditch.

A portion of the roadway was closed for a time while the scene was assessed. The crash remains under investigation.