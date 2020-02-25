Family renovates Greenwich schoolhouse from 1850

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a renovation 170 years in the making.

Jill Tefft and her parents, “Gramp” and Em, purchased the one room schoolhouse in the fall of 2017.

The idea? To renovate the school into a unique vacation rental property. During the renovation, which they named “Gramp’s Old School,” Jill documented her project online.

The family locating relics from the past during the renovation, like artwork and papers signed by their grandfather, Richard Tefft Sr. He attended the school as a boy in the 1940’s right before the one room school houses were closed and schools were centralized.

From the chalkboards to the exposed brick, they wanted to keep as much of the schoolhouse charm as possible while still modernizing it for their future guests.

The renovated schoolhouse is available to book now on Airbnb.

