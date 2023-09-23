LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Moose Hillock Camping Resort announced they will be hosting the return of the Lake George Fall Renaissance Fair. The annual event will open on October 5 and run through October 8.

The venue’s campgrounds will be filled with knights and nobles as attendees enjoy jousting matches, sword duels, parades, family games and costume contests. The fair will also offer a wide array of food and crafts vendors.

Moose Hillock Camping Resort is located at 1036 Route 149 in Fort Ann. Admission into the event is $12 for adults, $6 for children and is complimentary to anyone camping at the resort for the weekend.