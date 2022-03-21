FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Department of Public Safety (DPS) has said open burning is not recommended Monday after the National Weather Service in Albany issued a special weather statement on fire risk. The National Weather Service said Northwesterly winds gusting to 20 to 30 miles per hour will combine with low relative humidities in the afternoon to produce an elevated risk of fire spread Monday in the county.

If disposing of ignition sources outdoors, such as cigarettes and matches, the Washington County DPS said you should be extra careful. They also reminded residents that New York State’s ban on residential brush burning is in effect through May 14.

Follow instructions of local fire wardens when it comes to outdoor burning. Be fire safe, inside and out.