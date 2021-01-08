Drugs found in package sent to Great Meadow Correctional Facility

COMSTOCK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An officer processing mail sent to inmates at Green Meadow Correctional Facility discovered drugs hidden inside three Jergens lotion bottles.

On Monday, Jan. 4, the officer was processing a package of lotion mailed to an inmate from Jamaica, N.Y. The officer noticed that the three bottles were inconsistent in weight. He put the bottles through the X-ray machine which displayed multiple bundles inside the bottles. The bottles were opened and 12 balloons were discovered inside the bottles.

Inside 10 of the balloons was a “green leafy substance” believed to be either synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2. The subtance weighed 6.2 ounces. Inside the two remaining balloons were 30 doses of Suboxone. The drugs were seized as evidence.

“Despite inmate visitation being suspended for several months during the pandemic, contraband continued to be seized at an alarming rate,” stated John Roberts, NYSCOPBA Northern Region Vice President. “The majority of the contraband are drugs and are sent in through mailed packages. Just another reason why DOCCS needs to install the Secure Vendor Program this year. It certainly will reduce the amount of drugs getting into the hands of inmates and make the prisons safer for staff.”