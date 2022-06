GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Greenwich Department of Public Works (DPW) is currently investigating a major leak in the village water system. Those who use the water from the system are asked to conserve water wherever possible.

Residents should report any low-pressure conditions, unusual pooling of water, or bubbling of water in pooled areas to the DPW at (518) 692-7909. The DPW thanks residents for their understanding as they continue to address these issues and repair the system.