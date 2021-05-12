Discussion forums about Cambridge CSD mascot set to begin

The Cambridge CSD held a forum Thursday night discussing the process of addressing a potential change in their mascot.

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bridges, the firm hired by the Cambridge Central School District to facilitate discussions about changing the district’s mascot due to the Native American imagery and name, will begin the first of several virtual “community circles” on May 13. These community circles will act as discussion forums.

Bridges will host four days of community circles:

Thursday, May 13

– 9 to 11 a.m.

– 1 to 4 p.m.

– 5 to 8 p.m. (reserved for training)

Friday, May 14

– 9 to 11 a.m.

– 1 to 4 p.m.

– 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

– 9 to 11 a.m.

– 1 to 4 p.m.

– 5 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 16

– 9 to 11 a.m.

– 1 to 4 p.m.

– 5 to 8 p.m.

Thursday evening, the Bridges team will be training community members as co-facilitators. Those interested in serving as a co-facilitator can sign up to do so, but must sign up for one Thursday day session before attending the Thursday night training session.

Bridges, which hosted an introductory forum that drew nearly 100 participants on May 6, have conducted dozens of interviews with people from all sides of the mascot discussion.