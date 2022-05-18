GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Demolition Derby Entries are now open for the Washington County Fair. This year both shows are run by the Washington County Fairgrounds.

The Monday Night Demo features small, medium, large cars, mini pickup/SUV (two-wheel drive only), and Full-Size Truck/SUV (two-wheel drive only) while the Sunday Night Demo features small, medium, large cars, and minivans.

There will be five heats of cars (16 car limit per heat). The entry fee is $25. The first place winner earns $500 per heat, and a trophy while the second place earns $200. The Washington County Fair also has carnival rides, live music, garden tractor pulling, power wheel derby, animal viewing, and much more.