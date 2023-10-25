FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation was launched into illegal trash dumping along Champlain Canal Lock 8. A canal employee reported seeing a U-Haul dumping household garbage.

The employee recorded the license plate number and a description of the subject and passed the information to law enforcement. Law enforcement identified the subject, who is on parole. The subject was hired to clean a foreclosed property in Hartford.

The subject was linked to illegal dumping in two other locations. Officers issued the individual seven appearance tickets to Argyle, Kingsbury, and Fort Edward town courts. Charges include illegal disposal of solid waste and unlawful disposal of medical waste.