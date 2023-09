FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple first responders were dispatched to Sleeping Beauty Mountain on Sunday evening for a hiker experiencing heat exhaustion. Forest Rangers Carabetta and Nahor and local fire and EMS located the 30-year-old from Saratoga Springs one mile up the trail.

Rescuers provided treatment to the hiker, who was nauseous and dehydrated. She was then placed in a litter and transported to the trailhead, where an ambulance was waiting.