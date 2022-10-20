GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews were able to quickly knock down a two-alarm blaze at 7 Maplewood Court, in Greenwich Wednesday evening. The fire was first reported at about 7 p.m.

Within minutes of dispatch, a second alarm was struck for a working fire in the two-story home. Crews from Cambridge, Cossayuna, Easton Middle Falls, and Salem Fire Departments were sent for mutual aid.

Investigators were sent to the scene just before 7:30 p.m., as crews began overhaul. The cause of the blaze has not yet been released.

Damages to the house were not immediately known. No injuries were reported by fire officials—to either residents or firefighters.