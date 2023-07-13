FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Washington County Department of Public Safety, Broadway (State Route 4) in Fort Edward is closed between Case Street and McCrea to all traffic for an extended period of time due to a motor vehicle accident. Tractor trailers are advised to avoid the area completely and utilize other routes off the Northway away from Fort Edward.

National Grid and other utility companies are on the scene working to repair a damaged pole and other infrastructure. Stick with NEWS10 as more information regarding the crash and road closure becomes available.