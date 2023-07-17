SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-car crash in Salem. The incident occurred around 8:54 a.m. on July 14.

Police say responding officers located a 2008 Subaru on County Route 153. The vehicle had hit a tree, and two people were trapped inside. Salem Fire and EMS with Cambridge Valley Rescue were able to free both occupants.

The driver, Zachariah J. Miller, 19, of Shushan, was transported to the Glens Falls Hospital. Miller was in critical condition and had sustained head, chest, and internal injuries.

The front seat passenger, Patrick C. Stone, 18, of Salem, was flown by a LifeNet medical helicopter to the Albany Medical Center. Stone was reportedly also in critical condition and had sustained head, chest, and lower body injuries.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.