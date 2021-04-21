Construction started on State Route 196 bridge in Kingsbury

KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced on Tuesday that work has begun on a $1.8 million project to rehabilitate the State Route 196 bridge over the Champlain Canal and Dike Road in the Town of Kingsbury. Dominguez says the project will enhance safety and improve travel conditions on the steel truss bridge, which was built in 1938. She adds that approximately 7,800 motor vehicles travel the bridge each day.

The project includes concrete pier repairs, the replacement of portions of the bridge deck, the resurfacing of the roadway, the replacement of bridge joints and approach slabs, and steel repairs. Work is scheduled to be completed by the fall.

“New York State continues to make smart investments in infrastructure that will create a more resilient transportation network and keep people and goods on the move for many years to come,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This project will rehabilitate a vital link for residents and travelers in Warren and Washington counties and promote the well-being and economic vibrancy of local communities throughout the region.”

To minimize impacts to traffic, work will be staged to happen on half of the bridge’s length at a time. Traffic is reduced to a single alternating lane controlled by signals.

Motorists are reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying flashing lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.