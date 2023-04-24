HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A child from Hudson Falls was severely injured on Saturday after being hit by a pickup truck. The Hudson Falls Police Department said that no tickets have been issued and no charges filed, but that the circumstances are still under investigation.

The 11-year-old was airlifted to Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment.

Police said that the truck driver tried and failed to stop and swerve. They also reportedly crashed into a telephone pole without sustaining any injuries while trying to miss the collision.

Both the driver and the child live in Hudson Falls. Police said that the driver remained on the scene to cooperate.