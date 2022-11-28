WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This weekend, the Town of Whitehall will be hosting Christmas events for all ages. Weekend festivities kick off with a Christmas parade that begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. The parade is a free event, with a celebration to follow with refreshments, a ceremony from the American Legion, and the announcement of the 100-gallon fuel raffle.

On Sunday, there will be a Christmas Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Whitehall High School Gym. There will be a variety of crafts for holiday shoppers including homemade crafts, baked goods, jewelry, sewn goods, candles, ornaments, and more.