GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A person has died after a crash on Route 22 in Granville. New York State Police said Richelle Wooddell, 38, of Granville, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police responded to the crash on Wednesday around 4:15 p.m. After an investigation, police found that Wooddell pulled onto Route 22 from a driveway without yielding the right of way for a vehicle traveling northwest on the road.

The vehicle struck Wooddell’s car. She was pronounced dead a short time later at Glens Falls Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.