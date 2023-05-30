CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 21st annual hot air balloon festival is set for this weekend in Cambridge, Washington County. It includes fireworks, family-friendly activities all over town, tons of food, and huge lit-up balloons floating through the air.

Friday night starts with balloon launches, a craft fair, and food vendors at the Cambridge Central School. For $15 and a reservation—email cambridgecahmber@gmail.com or contact (51) 677-0887—you can support the Pilot’s BBQ. The block party at Railroad Park—across from The Cambridge Assisted Living—will be capped off by fireworks at the Mansion Park behind Cambridge Village Market.

Friday night fireworks start at dusk. Then, Saturday kicks off with an early morning balloon launch. Plus, there’s the Cambridge Lyons Auto Show, the Cambridge Flying Club Fly In at the Airport on Plains Road, and rides at the carnival.

Moonglow at Cambridge Central School follows Saturday Night Balloon Launch on June 3. The weekend ends on Sunday with another early morning balloon launch, weather permitting. Finally, at the Pilot’s Breakfast at the American Legion on Route 22, you can meet and mingle with the pilots.