CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Cambridge will receive $27M in federal funding for a new sewer collection system and treatment plan. The effort will serve over 1,800 residents for future connection of developable land within village limits. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Water and Disposal Loan and Grant Program.

“On behalf of the Village of Cambridge, I would like to say thank you to the USDA for investing in our community by providing critical infrastructure to protect our environment and promote public health,” said Cambridge Mayor Carman Bogle. “Thank you, Senator Gillibrand, for recognizing the need and always supporting the Villages’ efforts.”

The grant includes $16,134,000 in Rural Development direct loan funds and $10,866,000 in Rural Development grant funds. The USDA Water and Waste Disposal program offers financing and grant funding to support clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, waste disposal, and stormwater drainage. The program serves households and businesses in rural areas with populations of 10,000 or less that are eligible.

“This is a smart and much-needed investment that will bring modern, reliable wastewater infrastructure to the Village of Cambridge,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “I have long fought to secure federal dollars for New York’s roads, bridges, and sewer systems and I will keep working to make sure every community in our state has the resources it needs to modernize its aging infrastructure.”