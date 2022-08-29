CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cambridge man is behind bars after police said he shot and killed someone at the Cambridge Motel. The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday, at the 51 South Park Street motel. Officers found an unnamed victim at that location, who had already died from their wounds.

Keith P. Libertucci, 66, was arrested and charged with Felony Manslaughter. He was arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment and held for lack of bail.

The case is still under investigation by Cambridge-Greenwich Police and the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Cambridge-Greenwich Police at (518) 677-3044 or New York State Police of Greenwich at (518) 692-3001.