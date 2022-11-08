CAMBRIGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cambridge Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Cow Plop Bingo on November 6. The event was a fundraiser to help purchase a kiosk for local businesses.

President of Cambridge Valley Chambre of Commerce Lisa Pembroke states she heard about the Cow Plop years ago when she attended one in Hoosick Falls. She explains that since “the chamber puts in a lot of work on our balloon fest, we brainstormed a fundraiser that would help us with funding a Kiosk for the village that wouldn’t take a lot of manpower and hours.”

Cali from Row Acres in Cow Plop Bingo (Photo: Cambridge Valley Chamber of Commerce)

The Cow Plop Bingo has squares marked randomly with ticket numbers. Whichever number the cow “plops” on is the winner. Pembroke reports Adrienne Hamilton, one of Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad volunteer won the $1,000 prize when Cali the cow plopped on her square #193. Cali, lent by Jessica & Bob Rowland of Row Acres, took 2 hours and 25 minutes to choose the lucky winner.