CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department said Tuesday that they are investigating a series of robberies that took place overnight, around midnight. According to police, the burglars broke into cars and stole random items.

They ask that you check your vehicles for anything missing, and keep your homes and cars locked. If you have anything missing or any information, you can contact Cambridge-Greenwich Police at (518) 677-3044.