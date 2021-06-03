Cambridge CSD hosting another community facilitation circle

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Team Bridges will host a live Restorative Circles on Saturday, June 5 at Cambridge Central School. The circles will address harms caused by the “mascot discussion” and social media/media.

All are invited, registration is not mandatory but requested, as it will help Bridges adjust for the estimated number of attendees. To register, go online and select your preferred circle slot. For any

questions or concerns, please contact Peter Arvo via email or (917) 201-8186.

Bridges would like participants to know that media are invited to attend the Social Media Impact Circles. While circles are usually private, when media attend circles, participants agree to allow media to request permission to quote participants directly or mention specific names. Participants can deny the media’s permission to use their quotes or name and still maintain their privacy.