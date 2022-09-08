SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bright Star takes the main stage at Fort Salem Theater. Inspired by a true story, Bright Star performs later in September through early October.

The heartwarming and heart-wrenching story is a Grammy Award and Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical written by comedian Steve Martin and songwriter Edie Brickell. Bright Star is a tale of love and redemption set in the American South during the 1920s and 1940s.

Show Schedule

Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 2 at 2 p.m.

Friday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 9 at 2 p.m.

Kyle West purchased the Fort Salem Theater in 2021. West amongst his accredited staff, are excited for the public to see their talented cast and enjoy touching stories as they unfold in front of them.

Tickets are on sale now on the Fort Salem Theater website ranging from $15 to $36. The box office is also available for purchasing tickets at 518-854-9200.