Boil water order issued for parts of Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A boil water order has been issued for parts of the Village of Fort Edward. The Washington County Department of Public Safety said the water department is working to repair a water line break.

The order is in effect for:

King Edward Knolls

Drifting Ridge

Water District II users

Water District II covers Route 4, south of the village to Blackhouse Road, including Brenton Lane. It also covers Durkeetown Road west of Drifting Ridge to Route 4.

The Department of Public Safety said residents must boil their drinking water for at least one minute or use bottles water to ensure there are no disease causing organisms.