FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Residents in certain parts of Fort Edward should bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, village officials said, to ensure that disease-causing organisms are not present. A boil water notice was issued at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, for homes on the village water system along Rogers, Notre Dame, and Center Streets.

Boiled water should be cooled before consumption. If you decide not to boil your water, those who live on the affected streets should purchase bottled water for cooking.

A spokesperson for the Washington County Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside normal business hours. A cause for the notice had not been released by 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.