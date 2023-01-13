FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fort Edward Water Department has lifted a boil water advisory issued earlier this week. Under the advisory, anyone living on Seminary, Oak, or Valley Streets, as well as Clark’s Lane, was told to boil their water before drinking it.

The precaution was put in place Monday, after a water main break on Seminary Street. The break caused discoloration in nearby taps, officials said and may have introduced disease-causing organisms to the water supply.

“The Village of Fort Edward thanks you for your understanding,” a village spokesperson said in an emailed statement. If you still experience discoloration in your tap water, they said to let it run cold until it clears up.