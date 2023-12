WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to a broken water main, a boil water advisory is in effect for all customers of the Village of Whitehall Water System until further notice. Washington County says repairs are taking place on West Street. Water service is off for customers affected by the break due to repair work.

Residents must boil water or use bottled water until further notice. All tap water used for consumption must be boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute and cooled before use.