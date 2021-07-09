Board votes to keep ‘Indian’ mascot at Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cambridge Central School District is keeping its contentious “Indian” nickname and mascot. The 1940’s-era moniker is being partially resurrected after the school board voted to approve a compromise on Thursday night.

After turnover on the school board, the votes swung the other way. In this latest resolution, the board agreed to change some of the mascot’s imagery and keep the rest. They also recommended that the superintendent of schools incorporate enhanced instruction about Native American culture.

Following months of contentious debate and backlash for being disrespectful to Native Americans, the board decided to keep the mascot. A week later, on July 1, the board retired the controversial mascot. Now, its comeback is part of a compromise, marking the third such change in as many weeks.

Take a look at the board agenda, sent out ahead of the Thrusday meeting, below: