Blood drive at Salem Fire Department Tuesday

SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Salem Volunteer Fire Department is holding a blood drive at the firehouse on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m at 53 South Main Street in Salem.

Contact (800) RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code SALEMNYFD to schedule an appointment.

The fire department will hold another blood drive on December 16.

If you donate blood to the Red Cross anytime in October, you can enter a prize drawing for one of five $1,000 Amazon gift cards.

