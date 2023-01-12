CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Battenkill Chorale will sing “A Winter’s Night” at the Cambridge United Presbyterian Church, at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Under the baton of newly appointed Artistic Director, Gene Marie Callahan, the Chorale will perform Ola Gijelo’s Dark Night of the Soul and Luminous Night of the Soul.

To start the program, the Scedryk—a Ukrainian Bell Song—will be sung in Ukrainian, followed by Rex Isenberg’s Ravta et rivam, sung in Hebrew. Audiences will be treated to other winter-themed pieces including John Rutter’s setting of Blow, Blow Thou Winter Wind, Edward Elgar’s The Snow, and a setting of Silent Night by Dan Forrest.

The Battenkill Chorale, founded in 1995 by Janet McGhee, is comprised of singers from Washington, Warren, Saratoga, and Rensselaer counties in New York, and singers from Arlington, Sandgate, and Bennington, Vermont. Erich Borden is the Chorale’s accompanist and will be the piano soloist with a string quartet in this program.

College student Lily Gallagher, who first sang with the Chorale as a high schooler, will be heard as the soprano soloist. Reviving a Battenkill Chorale tradition, there will be artwork displayed at the entrance to the concert. This show features paintings by Anne Fitzgibbons.

General admission is $25; students $15 and tickets can be purchased at the door. Cambridge United Presbyterian Church is handicap accessible.