WASHINGTON COUNTY (NEWS10) – On Friday, AT&T announced a huge boost to mobile internet access and connectivity for AT&T Customers and FirstNet subscribers in Washington County. Additional new cell towers will enhance the area’s mobile broadband coverage to help give residents and first responders faster, with more reliable wireless service.

These new cell sites will now help boost coverage and capacity to areas that include Kingsbury, the Route 113 corridor, Stillwater & Bemis Heights across the border in Saratoga County, and southeastern White Creek. According to AT&T multiple new cell sites have been added in and around Washington County since 2020.

Further enhancements will also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is a nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for use of FirstNet users. FirstNet is a public safety, VIP emergency response band for first responders.

Officials said, this channel is cleared and locked just for the advanced capabilities to help fire, EMS, and law enforcement protect and save lives. AT&T customers will also benefit from the use of Band 14 coverage when not in use by FirstNet subscribers they added.