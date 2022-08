ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An eight-year-old boy tragically passed away after a UTV crash in Argyle Saturday morning. A spokesperson for the New York State Police said Cyrus S. Reid was driving the UTV by himself, near Kinney Road, when he crashed at about 11:46 a.m.

Reid was declared dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

The incident is still under investigation. At this time, however, the police spokesperson said “nothing appears suspicious.”