COSSAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A structure fire broke out at a residence on Ferguson Road on Christmas Day. The occupants escaped with no injuries, but the structure was determined to be a total loss.

According to the Cossayuna Volunteer Fire Department, the fire was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Responding units encountered a fully involved structure. Multiple vehicles were also reported to be on fire.

Firefighters were on scene until 11 p.m. The Cossayuna Volunteer Fire Department says the cause of the fire appears to be accidental in nature.

The four individuals impacted by the fire received emergency aid from volunteers of the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross. Shelter, food, clothing, and financial assistance were provided to the individuals.

The Cossayuna Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by Argyle Fire, Argyle EMS, Greenwich Fire, Easton Greenwich EMS, Hebron Fire, Hartford Fire, Salem Fire, Shushan Fire, Middle Falls Fire, Washington County Communications and Dispatch, Washington County Coordinators and Investigators, Washington County Sheriffs, New York State Police, and multiple stand by agencies.