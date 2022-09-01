CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The victim of Sunday night’s shooting at the Cambridge Motel has been identified by police as Jeremy D. May, 46, of Albany. May had already died from his wounds when police arrived at the 51 South Park Street motel, at about 10 p.m.

Keith P. Libertucci, 66, of Cambridge was arrested and charged with felony manslaughter in the case. He was arraigned and held for lack of bail, which was set at $25,000. Libertucci could face additional charges, as investigators continued collecting evidence through Monday afternoon.

Cambridge-Greenwich Police Sergeant Robert Danko told NEWS10 the shooting may have been accidental, explaining why Libertucci faces a charge of manslaughter instead of murder. “In the early investigation, it appears to be in that nature,” Danko said.

The case is still under investigation by the Cambridge-Greenwich Police and the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. If you have any information that could help investigators, you are asked to call either Cambridge-Greenwich Police at (518) 677-3044 or State Police in Greenwich at (518) 692-3001.