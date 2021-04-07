After one year, daughters hold mother again in tearful reunion

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In March, new guidance was released immediately allowing people to visit their loved ones in New York state nursing homes. It was welcome news for one local family patiently waiting to see their mother.

Last week, Slate Valley Center updating their guidelines to allow up to two family member who test negative for COVID-19 the opportunity to visit their loved one, if they’re fully vaccinated.

Sarah Nagel and Michelle Flewelling say the past year has been difficult for the family.

Now finally being together, the two look forward to the day they can take their mom out for something as simple as a drive.