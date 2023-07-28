CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A tractor trailer rollover in Cambridge resulted in the deaths of seven cattle that were being transported, according to the Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department. Police stated that the truck driver was not injured, but was cited for imprudent speed.

The rollover occurred on July 27 at 9 p.m., closing a portion of North Park Street for a time while the scene was being cleared. Police were assisted by the Cambridge Fire Department and Cambridge EMS.

Additional assistance was provided by veterinarians from Hoof ‘n Paw Veterinary Services, Battenkill Veterinary Bovine, and local cattle herders and haulers, who worked to save as many cattle as possible.