WHITE CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On May 19, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on County Route 68 in White Creek, near the Vermont state line. The five teenaged occupants all sustained injuries.

Police arriving to the scene discovered the vehicle to be off the roadway and overturned, finding the five girls within. Early investigation has indicated that speed was a contributing factor.

One of the teens was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with critical injuries, while another was transported by ambulance to Albany Med with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The other three were taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

County Route 68 was temporarily closed while the accident scene was re-constructed. The investigation is still ongoing.