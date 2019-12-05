40 lose jobs as Valmet closes Hudson Falls plant

Valmet, a Finland-based manufacturer of pulp, paper and energy technology, will be closing the Hudson Falls plant they acquired earlier this year.

In a press release, the company detailed that an approximate 15 employees would be sent to continue employment with the company at a new product office being built in Glens Falls, while 40 more employees would be laid off.

“Valmet is working hard to support all impacted employees so that they are well positioned for the next stage of their careers,” the company said in the release. “Affected employees will be offered career guidance, severance to help them through the transition and are encouraged to apply for job openings in other parts of the company.”

The company cited declining demand as the reason for the closure. The factory manufactured cast iron dryer components used by the brands Sandy Hill and Black-Clawson Kennedy.

The factory came under Valmet’s ownership when the company acquired GL&V, the pulp and paper company that previously owned the factory. GL&V took ownership of the site in 1997.