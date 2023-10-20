FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 29-year-old previously convicted and sentenced for selling illegally fully automatic rifles is facing new charges. John Petteys Jr., formerly of Greenwich, was arraigned on a ten-count indictment that includes child sex abuse and child pornography charges.

According to the indictment, Petteys sexually abused a 12-year-old girl. He was arraigned on the following charges:

Predatory sexual assault against a child

Criminal sex act involving a child less than 13 years old

Four counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child

Use of a child in a sexual performance

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Several related misdemeanor charges

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the State Police Computer Crimes, and the Major Crimes Division investigated the case.