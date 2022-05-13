WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, May 13, the Public Health Department has reported a total of 131 active COVID-19 positive cases in the county collected from official channels (labs, official testing sites, and the “At Home” portal). Of those 131 active cases, there are 15 who are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Public Health officials are saddened to report an additional COVID-19-related death of a resident in their 70s. The resident had recently been hospitalized and had not been vaccinated they said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and caregivers of our lost community member,” said officials.

Public Health teams continue to urge everyone in the community to be aware, alert, and vigilant due to elevated levels of COVID-19. County health officials remind residents to stay home if feeling sick and get tested.

For residents who need an at-home test kit, the county has them available for pick-up at a few Washington County facilities in Fort Edward during business hours (Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

Test kit pick-up locations

Washington County Municipal Center

Washington County, NY Public Health Department

The public health department team continues to host their COVID-19 test site at the Public Health Office (415 Lower Main Street, Hudson Falls). Testing is by appointment only and runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled online.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are also being held each Wednesday, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Public Health Office. Clinics are open for the first dose, second dose, or booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Register by phone at (518) 746-2400, or walk in pending availability.