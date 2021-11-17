Washington County woman pleads guilty to mail theft

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, a former Washington County postal worker pled guilty to mail theft. Colleen McAvoy, 54, of Shushan pled guilty to taking cash, gifts cards, and other valuable items from mailed packages while employed as a letter carrier officials say.

According to officials, McAvoy was a part-time letter carrier for the USPS in Washington County, at the Cambridge Post Office. McAvoy admitted to opening mailed packages in order to take cash, gift cards, and lottery tickets totalling about $4,899.25 they said.

McAvoy faces up to five years in prison when sentenced before a judge on March 16, 2022. McAvoy has also agreed to pay restitution officials said.