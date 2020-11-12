Washington County updates COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public announced the updated changes to the county’s Coronavirus cases. The County saw new cases and new recoveries.

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the total active cases in the county to 15. One person with the virus is being treated in the Hospital. There also four new recoveries of active cases.

County Public Health Officials announced the public health investigation into the Hudson Falls Central School District has finished. The county worked with the school to identify all potential exposures to covid-19 as a result of two school attendees testing positive. Because of the positive cases, Hudson Falls moved to online-only instruction for three days.