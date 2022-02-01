Washington County update, February 1

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, February 1, Washington County released its daily COVID update. They also talked about the COVID testing site in Fort Edward.

COVID Stats

COVID Active Cases: 351

COVID Test (7 Day Avg) %: 11.6

COVID Current Hospitalizations: 17 (+ 1)

COVID Related Deaths: 80 (No Change)

COVID Statistics from NYS DOH: https://on.ny.gov/3FqDN63

Monday, January 31, there were a total of 351 active COVID cases in Washington County that have been reported through official channels (labs, official testing sites, county’s “At Home” portal), of the 351 active cases there are 17 who are currently hospitalized.

The Washington County, NY Public Health Department team announced that Washington County will host a COVID test site (featuring the lab-confirmed PCR test, results typically received 48 hours after the test) at the Washington County Burgoyne Avenue Campus (1153 Burgoyne Avenue, Fort Edward) in the rear of the facility.

Testing will be by appointment only and will run on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Schedule your COVID PCR Test appointment at their website.