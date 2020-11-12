Washington County Sheriff’s Office seeks community input

News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is reviewing their policies following Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order #203 Police Reform. They are asking county residents to fill out a survey for their office only. This is not for local and state police.

The Sheriff’s office is asking residents to review this guide prior to completing the survey.

The completed surveys can be returned to your local Town Hall or the Sheriff’s Office at 399 Broadway in Fort Edward. Surveys must be returned by December 4, 2020.

The data from the survey will be used in finalizing the Sheriff’s Office plan which will then be presented for public comment.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report