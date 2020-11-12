Washington County Sheriff’s Office seeks community input

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is reviewing their policies following Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order #203 Police Reform. They are asking county residents to fill out a survey for their office only. This is not for local and state police.

The Sheriff’s office is asking residents to review this guide prior to completing the survey.

The completed surveys can be returned to your local Town Hall or the Sheriff’s Office at 399 Broadway in Fort Edward. Surveys must be returned by December 4, 2020.

The data from the survey will be used in finalizing the Sheriff’s Office plan which will then be presented for public comment.