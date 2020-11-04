Washington County sees long election day lines, some in smaller towns

Fort Ann Town Firehouse saw a line stretching out to Route 149 and a 45-minute wait to vote around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “It’s been busy all day.”

Jeff Curtis, Democratic Commissioner for the Washington County Board of Elections, said that phrase several times in a phone call around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. And not without reason.

Although he wasn’t yet able to report any numbers at the time of the interview, Curtis said voting activity was definitely up in the county from 2016.

“We won’t start having anything until we start putting in tallies where we can get percentages,” Curtis explained.

“It’s a hot election.”

That heat was on display in the cold night air in Fort Ann, where voters stretched out in a line outside the town firehouse that reached Route 149.

Voters at the front of the line around 6 p.m. said they had been waiting for around 45 minutes to vote. Fort Ann had a population of 6,000 as of 2018.

According to Curtis, despite strong turnouts in reliable places like Fort Edward and Hudson Falls, it was the outlying towns like Fort Ann that saw some of the strongest turnouts Tuesday.

Alongside Fort Ann was the town of Granville, where a line stretched out from the local police department as locals returned from work in time to vote around 5 p.m.

Further out, the towns of Jackson and Easton were two of the other busiest.

The wait to start getting results comes more down to how Washington County tallies its numbers than anything. Some outlying parts of the county have trouble with internet access, but Curtis said that wasn’t a big factor.

Two of the places where a lack of internet does come into play are Hebron, located in the slate valley south of Granville; and Dresden, north of Whitehall, which is currently the target of an ongoing broadband expansion project.

“I think those are the two worst towns in the county,” Curtis said.

Local races for Washington County include the 113th and 114th state assembly districts.

The 113th, which includes the county’s southern end and towns like Greenwich and Cambridge, sees incumbent Carrie Woerner, a Democrat, up against Republican David Catalfomo.

The 114th, which includes the northern part of the county and towns like Whitehall and Fort Ann, has a three-way race between Democrat Claudia Braymer, Republican Matthew Simpson, and Serve America Movement member Evelyn Wood.

