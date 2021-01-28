Washington County schools stress hope beyond the downtime as winter sports called off

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Falls Central School District was ready for the news that winter sports were being called off by Washington County. They’d already been running socially-distanced conditioning training specific to the 10 to 15 different sports groups they have among the student body.

So, when Washington County made the call this week to call of winter sports due to state COVID-19 protocol, they were ready.

Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter said that students who feel like they’ve lost a chance at a future in sports need not feel that way. He said that students should keep on persevering, coming to class and using every resource available.

“The story you want to tell a prospective coach is the good things you did during COVID,” Hunter said.

Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee said that his school deferred to the county decision, and that he was only interested in the data.

New York has asked counties to make a decision by Feb. 1.