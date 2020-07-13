Washington County road closure begins Monday

KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County Public Safety officials are asking drivers to seek an alternate route starting Monday July 13 as crews work on the New York State Canal Corporation trail project.

Officials said State Route 196 in Kingsbury will remain closed to all traffic between Towpath Road and Lock 8 Way through July 27th.

Detours are marked and in place to direct traffic away from the area.

The trail project will add a pedestrian crossing under State Route 196 to connect Rabideau Lane and Towpath Road.

