Washington County residents taken by surprise over loss of broadband service

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For some parts of the North Country, access to high-speed internet remains a work in progress. Washington County is one of those places, and over the last couple of weeks, that progress got a little more complicated.

County Economic Development Director Laura Oswald said it was two weeks ago when she first started hearing from residents who had lost their broadband service.

Those residents were all customers of Bouncelinx, a county-wide broadband provider that announced last week that they were ceasing operation. Even before that context had gotten to the county, communications had gone dark.

“We tried to reach out to reach out to them, but the phone just isn’t answered,” Oswald said.

News of the company’s closure came to residents via an email that Oswald said she herself still hasn’t been able to see. What’s more, without direct communication from Bouncelinx, Washington County has no way of knowing exactly how many people are getting disconnected.

“We’re estimating it’s somewhere around 100 people, but we can’t be sure,” Oswald said.

When News 10 ABC attempted to contact Bouncelinx on Tuesday, their phone number was disconnected, their email address bounced back, and their website led to an unregistered domain.

Oswald said the first calls that came in were from Greenwich, but since then she’s heard from residents in Jackson and Salem as well.

“It’s people who are working from home, and who have kids working from home,” she said.

The Bouncelinx service model was a bit unusual. Since 2012, customers would receive broadband via wireless signals bounced off barns and geographical features on the county landscape, in order to reach customers across large swaths of land.

This change all comes in the midst of the New York Broadband for All program, which has had broadband cable laid through the parts of Washington County that haven’t yet had access. Over the last two months, Potsdam-based SLIC Network Solutions has been laying cable down in communities like Dresden, Putnam, Jackson, Easton and Hebron.

Washington County is seeing $24,505 million in state funds invested into the program.

Oswald said that the good news is the timing of that work. The reach of the broadband project means that county residents losing Bouncelinx’s tower-based service do have an alternative ahead.

The bad news is that they’ll have to wait for the snow to melt.

“We are not expecting them to be in the area until the spring sometime,” Oswald said. “So what we are struggling to do is see if we can work with one of the other wireless providers to find a solution where no other solution might be available.”

Oswald said those solutions could include work with Verizon or Time Warner Cable, but reiterated that it was impossible to know for sure without a better idea of where Bouncelinx’s former customers are located.

Washington County has notified the state broadband commission. However, Bouncelinx is a small-enough company that Oswald said they were fairly unregulated, meaning there are significant limits to even what the state is able to do.

For now, her department is encouraging residents to make use of the state look-up address tool, located on the broadband page of the county website. That tool gives approximations of what options are open for residents in a given spot.

SLIC operative Kevin Lynch did not answer questions in an email Tuesday about his company’s position in area broadband.