Washington County requiring masks at county-owned facilities

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
COUNTY-WASHINGTON_634x356

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Washington County said as of Thursday the county is now considered to have a “substantial” threat for community spread of COVID-19. They said masks will be required for all people inside of county-owned or operated facilities beginning Friday.

The county is reporting nine additional cases of COVID since Wednesday, two of whom are vaccinated with minor symptoms. For weeks the county has been encouraging people to get vaccinated and stay home if they aren’t feeling well.

They are also encouraging people to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidelines regarding wearing a mask indoors in places where there is a higher risk of community spread.

Washington County said they will continue to investigate breakthrough cases. Out of the 32,142 county residents that have been vaccinated, 27 have gotten COVID.

Breakthrough cases by vaccine type

  •    20-Pfizer
  •     6-J&J
  •     1-Moderna

The county said 55.3% of its population is vaccinated.

